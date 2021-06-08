OKCash (OK) Price Tops $0.0325 on Major Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 7% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $3,428.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,775.34 or 1.00124250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039766 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00075322 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001043 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008906 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 81,385,421 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

