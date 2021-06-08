Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,383,097 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 34.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,782 shares of company stock worth $44,521 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

