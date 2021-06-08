Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to post sales of $46.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.07 million and the highest is $46.42 million. Ooma posted sales of $41.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $185.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $186.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $201.40 million, with estimates ranging from $198.79 million to $204.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Ooma stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 92,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,288. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.75 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.