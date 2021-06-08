Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $11.74

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $11.48. Opera shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 2,712 shares traded.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Get Opera alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a net margin of 98.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Opera by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Opera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Opera by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Opera by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.