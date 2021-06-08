Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.69 EPS.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

WSM opened at $169.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.05. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,527 shares of company stock worth $5,931,267. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

