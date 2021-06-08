Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,027 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,248 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,595. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

