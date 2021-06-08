Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 7,000 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Milestone Scientific worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 361,751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

