Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $214,000 Stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 409,592 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 194,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $899,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 539,704 shares of company stock worth $2,501,433 over the last quarter.

NYSE:PPR opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

