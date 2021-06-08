Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $112,000 in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GGT opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.