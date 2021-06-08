Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $224,000 Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 182.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $118.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.01. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

