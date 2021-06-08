Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

