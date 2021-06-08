Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,360 Shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGIO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 302.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 132,520 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Get BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGIO opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.