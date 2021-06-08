Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 761 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,692,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of AIF opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

