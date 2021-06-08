Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNI. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,791.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $2,991,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,809,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,558 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

