Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $170.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.01.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

