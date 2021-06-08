Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TELUS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,887,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $44,237,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $1,590,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on TU shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.