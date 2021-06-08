OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) President Miriam J. Paramore Sells 1,667 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $85,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OPRX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 222,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,760.25 and a beta of 0.63. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22.

Several brokerages have commented on OPRX. Roth Capital increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 779,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $37,653,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

