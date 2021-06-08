ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $896.18 million, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. Analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after buying an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 4.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after buying an additional 105,633 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $15,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 494,412 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

