OREO Hits Market Capitalization of $280,697.52 (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded up 266.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. One OREO coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. OREO has a total market cap of $280,697.52 and approximately $519,225.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OREO has traded up 153.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,420.87 or 0.99507360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039732 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.40 or 0.01005176 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.65 or 0.00499278 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.69 or 0.00382202 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00072449 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004324 BTC.

About OREO

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

OREO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OREO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OREO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

