OriginTrail Reaches Market Cap of $100.30 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $100.30 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00072746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00026834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.00980942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.37 or 0.09873566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051457 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,623,042 coins. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

