Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.57. Approximately 16,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,039,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,023,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,168 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its position in Ovintiv by 917.4% during the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,152 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

