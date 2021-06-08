Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.60. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.