Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,992,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $82,219,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,763,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Skillz stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

