PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $57,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.05. 14,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,863. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

