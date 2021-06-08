Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 619,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 171,413 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $89,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 261,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. 841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $19.72.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 2.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

