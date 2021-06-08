Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Columbus McKinnon worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 516,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCO. DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $51.13. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,150. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 138.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

