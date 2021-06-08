Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Ichor accounts for 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,424. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

ICHR traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.03. 200,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 2.31. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.