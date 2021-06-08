Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after buying an additional 306,210 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,522,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,125,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after buying an additional 188,673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,813,000 after buying an additional 235,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,538,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,753. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

