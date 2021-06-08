Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,807 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,375 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after buying an additional 123,383 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 690,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after buying an additional 27,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.10. The stock had a trading volume of 126,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,941. The stock has a market cap of $922.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.14. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $70.69.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.