Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 279,785 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,785 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of The Shyft Group worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYF. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,442,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 190,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHYF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.77. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

