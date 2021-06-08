Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO Sells $909,801.20 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO David M. Stack sold 14,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $909,801.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.79. 340,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,183. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.49. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,854,000 after purchasing an additional 438,448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,925,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,806 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,834,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

