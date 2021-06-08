Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $137,819.00 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Max Reinhardt sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $137,819.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $60.79. 340,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.10. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.49.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,854,000 after buying an additional 438,448 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $13,925,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after buying an additional 204,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $12,834,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.