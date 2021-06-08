Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 1,500 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PANW opened at $356.37 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.48 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $347,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.21.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

