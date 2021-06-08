Pamp Network (PAMP) Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last Week

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00073626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00026910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.73 or 0.00992977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.28 or 0.09855881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00051586 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

