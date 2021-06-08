Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,241 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

