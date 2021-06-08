Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,344 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $261,734.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,502.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

