Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $66.62 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.