Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGLN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 52,786 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 127,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.