Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,551.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,166,125 shares of company stock valued at $313,752,923 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.86.

NYSE CVNA opened at $279.85 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.96. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.51 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

