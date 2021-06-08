Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 841.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 604,870 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

GDOT opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4,165.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock valued at $662,538. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

