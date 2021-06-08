Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $580.27 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.24 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $583.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

