Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.60. Park-Ohio posted earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.
Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.
PKOH traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.84. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.37 million, a PE ratio of -1,213.60 and a beta of 1.39.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
Park-Ohio Company Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
