Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.60. Park-Ohio posted earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKOH. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

PKOH traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.84. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.37 million, a PE ratio of -1,213.60 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

