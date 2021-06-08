PAVmed Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,094 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 895% compared to the typical volume of 110 put options.

In related news, CEO Lishan Aklog acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,485.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 89.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAVM stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.86. PAVmed has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PAVmed will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

