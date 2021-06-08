PAVmed’s (PAVM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Maxim Group currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAVM. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAVmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PAVmed in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

PAVmed stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that PAVmed will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lishan Aklog acquired 7,500 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,485.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 497,040 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth about $1,713,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

