PAXEX (PAXEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $143.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $11,786.88 and approximately $143.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.73 or 0.01016829 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 145.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

