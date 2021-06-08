Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Head to Head Contrast

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Paysafe alerts:

This table compares Paysafe and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe N/A -0.08% -0.02% QuinStreet 3.98% 7.91% 5.31%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paysafe and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 0 0 6 0 3.00 QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Paysafe currently has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 41.46%. QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.85%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Paysafe.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paysafe and QuinStreet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe N/A N/A -$2.56 million N/A N/A QuinStreet $490.34 million 1.96 $18.10 million $0.34 52.79

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Paysafe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Paysafe on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Pi Jersey Topco Limited (Topco).

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.