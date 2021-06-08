PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on PCB. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCB traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $16.35. 82,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,354. The stock has a market cap of $253.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

