PDC Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy producer on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

PDC Energy has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PDC Energy to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.