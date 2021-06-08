Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $1.19 on Top Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $32.00 million and $99,177.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00003635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,973,237 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

