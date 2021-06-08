PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.